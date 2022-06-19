ISIS Claims Kabul Gurdwara Attack, cites ‘insult of Prophet Muhammed’

KABUL: The ISIS claimed responsibility for an attack on a Gurdwara in Afghanistan, saying it was retaliation for 'insults' to Prophet Muhammed.

Protests in several countries were sparked by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's remarks earlier this month about the Prophet.

In a message posted on its Amaq propaganda site, ISIS said Saturday's attack targeted Hindus and Sikhs and the "apostates" who protected them in "an act of support for the Messenger of Allah".