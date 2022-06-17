With no fuel to travel, SL declares two weeks’ WFH for govt staff

COLOMBO: With transportation coming to a near standstill nation-wide due to fuel shortage, Sri Lanka on Friday declared 'work from home' (WFH) for government employees for the next two weeks.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a circular on Friday urging all government institutions to limit the number of employees and arrange for a two-week WFH programme starting next Monday.

However, ministry secretaries, heads of state departments and institutions have been empowered to decide on the minimum number of staff to ensure that public services continue uninterrupted.

All public sector employees have been requested to be available for work online, even if a roster is implemented for the functioning of public institutions, the circular stated.

The move came after the government announced four-day week for government employees with Friday as holiday for the next three months, mainly to save fuel consumption in the country, which is now depending on India for fuel supply.

The final shipment of 44,000 MT of diesel under the Indian Line of Credit reached Colombo on Thursday.

With more than $3.5 billion financial assistance since January, India has been the leading supporter of crisis-hit Sri Lanka, which is undergoing the worst ever financial crisis since attaining independence in 1948.

While limited trains and busses are running with capacity passengers, private vehicle owners have been languishing in fuel queues at the gas stations for several days now.

People have been protesting near the fuel stations demanding petrol, diesel and kerosene for cooking and fisheries activities.