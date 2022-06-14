Ceylon EB head quits, sorry for alleging pressure over power project

Ferdinando’s testimony before parliament’s Committee for Public Enterprises (COPE) last Friday sparked a political controversy with the opposition in both Sri Lanka and India.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Ferdinando apologized unconditionally for his recent statement before the COPE meeting regarding the awarding of the Mannar Wind Power project to Indian conglomerate Adani, The Island, a local newspaper reported.

“During this discussion, I became so emotional due to pressures and unreasonable allegations levelled against me to issue this official letter of request. Therefore, due to unexpected pressure and emotions, I was compelled without limitation to express the word ‘India agamathi bala kara bawa kiwwa’ (stressed by the Hon Prime Minister of India), which is totally incorrect. Hence, I wish to withdraw the relevant statement and record my apology unconditionally,” the statement cited by the Sri Lankan newspaper read.

Ferdinando, who is the former Secretary to the Ministry of Power, told the committee that the President had informed him to award the tender to the Adani Group as there was pressure from the Indian Government to do so.

Rajapaksa issued a statement denying that he had exerted any pressure as regards the power project.

“Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorization to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow,” Gotabaya Rajapaksa Tweeted on June 11.