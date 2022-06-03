Russia’s war in Ukraine completes 100 days

KIEV: On the eve of the anniversary, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said up to 100 of his soldiers were dying each day as they resisted Russia’s push to control the country’s eastern region, the BBC reported.

He also said that Russia now occupies a fifth of Ukraine’s territory.

Before the war, which began on February 24, Russia and Moscow-backed separatists accounted for less than 10 per cent of Ukraine’s make up.

Following the end of the battle in Mariupol last month, with Russia taking control of the Azovstal steel plant and the city, both sides have now shifted their military focus to the northeastern part of the Donetsk region, and the western part of the Luhansk region, both in Donbas.