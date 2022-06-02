Fans celebrate Depp’s win in defamation case against Amber Heard

VIRGINIA: Popular American actor Johnny Depp on Wednesday won a high-profile defamation case between him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Following his win, the social media is flooded with wishes, fans using the hashtags #TruthWins, #HeWon and #JusticeForJohnnyDepp on Twitter.

Not just that, fans are all praising Johnny’s legal team and sharing their gratitude towards his two main lawyers, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew. The fans are giving a major shootout for all the jury members involved in the case.

“He did it, he told the world and the world believed him. #JohnnyDepp #DeppHeardTrial #JohnnyDeppAmberHeardTrial” a fan tweeted.