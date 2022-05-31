Last body recovered from Tara Air plane crash site: Nepal Army

KATHMANDU: Nepal Army on Tuesday said it has recovered the last body from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in Nepal's mountainous Mustang district on Sunday with 22 people on board, including four Indians, minutes after taking off from the tourist city of Pokhara.

Authorities in Nepal resumed their search operation on Tuesday to retrieve the last body, a day after rescuers recovered 21 bodies from the wreckage site of the Tara Air plane that crashed in the mountainous Mustang district.

''The last dead body has been recovered. Arranging to bring the remaining 12 dead bodies from the crash site to Kathmandu,'' Nepal Army Spokesperson Brigadier General Narayan Silwal tweeted.

By Monday night, rescuers had recovered 21 bodies from the crash site, said a statement issued by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).