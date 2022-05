Nepal Army located site of plane crash by tracking pilot’s phone

Interestingly, the airplane was located after Nepal Telecom tracked down the cellphone of the airplane's Captain Prabhakar Ghimire through the Global Positioning System (GPS) network.

"The cell phone of Captain Ghimire of the missing aircraft has been ringing and Nepal Army's helicopter has landed in the possible accident area after tracking the captain's phone from Nepal Telecom," Thakur said. "We have also sent Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel on foot for the search,'' he added. There are four Indian nationals, two Germans, and 13 Nepali passengers besides a three-member Nepali crew, said Sudarshan Bartaula, a spokesperson at the airlines.

''Tara Air flight 9NAET that took off from Pokhara at 9.55 AM today with 22 people on board, including 4 Indians, has gone missing. A search and rescue operation is on. The embassy is in touch with their family. Our emergency hotline number:+977-9851107021,'' the Indian embassy in Nepal tweeted.

The airline has issued the list of passengers, which identified four Indians as Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Dhanush Tripathi, Ritika Tripathi, and Vaibhawi Tripathi.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at Jomsom Airport in the Western mountainous region at 10:15 am.

The aircraft lost contact with the tower from the sky above Ghorepani on the Pokhara-Jomsom air route, aviation sources said.

According to an air traffic controller at Jomsom Airport, they have an unconfirmed report about loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom.

The weather condition at the Pokhara-Jomsom route is currently cloudy with rainfall, which was affecting the search operations, according to the airline's sources.

Earlier, Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand had directed authorities to intensify the search operations for the missing aircraft.

The aircraft was last tracked taking a turn toward the Dhaulagiri Peak, officials said.

Tara Air is the newest and biggest airline service provider in the Nepalese mountains, according to the airline website. It started its business in 2009 with the mission of helping develop rural Nepal.