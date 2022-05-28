Turkey, UAE pledge to boost cooperation, sign trade agreement

ISTANBUL: Turkey and the UAE pledged to boost their cooperation in a wide range of fields by increasing mutual investment opportunities.

"We are working with all our institutions to improve our relations in a broad spectrum from trade to agriculture, from the defence industry to health and tourism," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Istanbul.

Turkey and the UAE also seek ways to cooperate in third countries, Cavusoglu said, noting that they have been working on "very important" transportation projects that will connect the Gulf region with Europe through Iraq, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Turkish minister added that the two countries agreed to sign a comprehensive trade agreement before the end of this year.

The trade volume between the two countries reached $8 billion in 2021, promising hope to achieve a $10 billion target in the near future, according to Cavusoglu.

The UAE minister, for his part, underlined the importance of renewable energy, noting that the two countries should boost their cooperation in the carbon reduction field.