No petrol in bunks, no cash in ATMs: Pak ex-cricketer Hafeez

PAKISTAN: Mohammad Hafeez, former Pakistani cricketer, publicly criticised his country's leadership on Wednesday for the troubles the the 'ordinary people' in Pakistan are facing. Hafeez claimed in a tweet that there is no petrol in Lahore's fuel stations and that ATMs are out of cash, tagging various leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"No Petrol available in any petrol station in Lahore??? No cash available in ATM machines?? Why a common man have to suffer from political decisions," tweeted Hafeez tagging Sharif, Imran Khan, Maryam N Sharif, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.