‘We’ve to have courage to take action’: VP Harris on Texas shooting

WASHINGTON: In an emotional address following the school shooting incident in Texas, the US Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the attack on Wednesday while calling for “action and taking a stand”.

“Enough is enough. As a nation, we have to have the courage to take action and have the courage to take a stand,” she said, calling the attack a ‘heartbreaking tragedy’.

Addressing a room full of American leaders, she urged everyone to understand the nexus between what makes for reasonable and sensible public policy to ensure something like this never happens again.

Not disclosing the details of the incident, she condoled the deceased and expressed sympathy for the people of Uvalde, saying “we stand with you and grieve with you.” Meanwhile, First Lady Jill Biden also responded to the incident, saying “Lord, enough.” “Stunned. Angry. Heartbroken,” she stated in her tweet.