US supermarket shooting: Biden calls for efforts to end domestic terrorism

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden expressed condolences to the families of 10 people who were killed in a shooting incident at a supermarket in the American city of Buffalo and called for "every effort to end domestic terrorism".

In a White House statement, Biden said: "We grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting. We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo."