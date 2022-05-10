Clashes between pro and anti-govt protesters in Lanka: Pics here

CHENNAI: The island country imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed Army troops in the capital after widespread attacks triggered violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians. The anti-government protesters on Tuesday set up a checkpoint on the road leading to Bandaranaike International Airport to stop Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.
Mahinda, along with his wife and family, fled his official residence - Temple Trees - and took shelter at a naval base in Trincomalee - a port city on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.
On Monday, Rajapaksa resigned as Prime Minister amid an unprecedented economic crisis.
The protesters has started to lead in front of the Trincomalee Naval Base after reports that Mahinda and some of his family members are there after leaving Temple Trees.
Here are some of the pictures from the protest spot:
Army soldiers walk past damaged vehicles of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters after they were set on fire during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators near the Prime Minister's official residence, amid the country's economic crisis.
Burnt vehicles of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters are seen after they were set on fire during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators.
A policeman walks past a damaged bus of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters after it was set on fire during a clash.
A man looks at a damaged bus after it was set on fire.
A man walks past damaged vehicles of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters after they were set on fire during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators.
Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters are seen in Beira Lake after they jumped in there to protect themselves from anti-government demonstrators during a clash between two groups.
Supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party run as riot police fire tear gas during a clash.
Anti-government demonstrators set fire on the house owned by minister Sanath Nishantha of resigned Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's cabinet after ruling party supporters stormed anti-govt protest camp.
(Image Source: Reuters)