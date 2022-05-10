Clashes between pro and anti-govt protesters in Lanka: Pics here

CHENNAI: The island country imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed Army troops in the capital after widespread attacks triggered violence against pro-Rajapaksa politicians. The anti-government protesters on Tuesday set up a checkpoint on the road leading to Bandaranaike International Airport to stop Rajapaksa family loyalists from fleeing the country.

Mahinda, along with his wife and family, fled his official residence - Temple Trees - and took shelter at a naval base in Trincomalee - a port city on the northeast coast of Sri Lanka.

On Monday, Rajapaksa resigned as Prime Minister amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

The protesters has started to lead in front of the Trincomalee Naval Base after reports that Mahinda and some of his family members are there after leaving Temple Trees.

