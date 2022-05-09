'Give us our future back', protest Lankan citizens: View pics

The violence occurred as pressure mounted on the embattled Sri Lankan government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

Here are some of the pictures from the protest site: