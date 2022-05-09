'Give us our future back', protest Lankan citizens: View pics

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda
Violence and clashes between Pro and Anti government protesters AFP
1.

The violence occurred as pressure mounted on the embattled Sri Lankan government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking resignation of President Gotabaya and Prime Minister Mahinda, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.

Here are some of the pictures from the protest site:

A Sri Lankan policeman, left, and a civilian helps an anti-government protester who was beaten up by government supporters during a clash in Colombo, Sri Lanka

2.

A Sri Lankan man shouts in jubilation after a truck carrying cooking gas arrived at a distribution center in Colombo

3.

A Sri Lankan man pushes back a police motorbike without allowing the same to proceed as protestors demanding supply of essentials block an intersection for the second consecutive day

4.

National People's Power supporters shout slogans during a protest in Colombo

5.

A man shouts slogans demanding cooking gas cylinders as a group of people block an intersection protesting against shortages of essentials in Colombo

6.

Sri Lankans block an intersection demanding cooking gas cylinders

7.

(Image source: AP and AFP)

