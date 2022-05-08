World

60 feared dead in Ukraine school bombed by Russia, governor says

"Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings," Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said.
Emergency crew work near a burning debris, after a school building was hit as a result of shelling, in the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk, UkraineReuters
Reuters

KYIV: Two people have been killed in the Russian bombing of a school in the Ukrainian village of Bilohorivka and 60 who remained under debris are feared dead, Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said on Sunday.

Gaidai said Russia dropped a bomb on Saturday afternoon on the school where about 90 people were sheltering. Thirty people have been rescued.

"Seven of them were injured," Gaidai wrote on wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "Sixty people were likely to have died under the rubble of buildings."

