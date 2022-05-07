Pakistan schools demand ban on toy guns, firearms

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) has urged the Pakistan government to impose a strict ban on the sale of toy guns, which it alleged was causing pyschological problems in children.

Kashif Mirza, President of the All Pakistan Private School Federation (APPSF) on Friday demanded the Pakistan government to ban artificial weapons in the country, reported ARY News. Further, he even insisted the government to take stringent actions against their sale.

According to Mirza, the sale and use of toy guns are leading to criminal activities amongst Pakistani children. He warned that children who used to play with toy firearms are now suffering from many psychological repercussions.

