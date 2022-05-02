Declared 'dead' by docs, man found alive in Shanghai

CHENNAI: In a bizarre incident, a video shared widely on social media in China shows an elderly person outside the Shanghai Xinchangzheng welfare hospital being mistakenly taken to the morgue while still alive.

According to reports, the elderly person was transferred to hospital and has been stable.

The incident triggered many Shanghai residents and authorities established a joint team to investigate.

The video is going viral on Chinese social media platforms and showed two men were seen unzipping the bag in front of an employee from the facility and insisting that the person is still alive. The staff member then checks for signs of life and reseals the bag, against the protests of bystanders fearing the patient will suffocate.

The staff next returned to the centre to deliberate with two people in white hazmat suits before the elderly patient being wheeled back into the facility.

Earlier on Sunday, Shanghai reported 7,333 cases, including over 720 positive Covid cases. The city is under lockdown since March 1.

(With inputs from PTI)