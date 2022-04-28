Defectors' group sends balloons carrying propaganda leaflets to N Korea

Seoul: North Korean defectors' group on Thursday announced that it sent 20 big balloons carrying propaganda leaflets, including those on the news of Yoon Suk-yeol's election as South Korea's new President, to Pyongyang across the countries' western border.

Some 1 million anti-Pyongyang leaflets were sent over to North Korea in the latest leaflet campaign carried out in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on Monday-Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Fighters for Free North Korea (FFNK) as saying in a statement.

Some of the leaflets were carrying the news of Yoon's election and his photos, the group said.

Electric supply hours to the agriculture consumers has been reduced from six hours to five hours and the morning agriculture block from 6 a.m. to 12 noon to be shifted at night.

The decision was taken in the wake of the severe power crisis reported in Rajasthan.

Currently, there is a huge gap between the demand and supply of electricity in the state.

The demand has increased by 35 per cent and there is a daily shortfall of 4.80 crore units in the state.

To fill this gap, the decision of the scheduled power cuts was taken following a meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of state Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati.

Production at the power plants has been severely affected due to shortage of coal. For the time being, the deduction will continue till the situation becomes normal.