World Cup 2023: New Zealand wins toss, opts to bowl first against England

CHENNAI: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the first game of the Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Playing XIs:

England: Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c, wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.