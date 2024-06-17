Woman head constable in ICU after knife attack by husband in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: A woman police constable was attacked using knives by her husband in Kancheepuram on Monday.



Police said Dilli Rani (38) of Kancheepuram was a head constable at the Siva Kanchi police station. Dilli Rani was married to Mehanathan (40) and the couple has two children.

Police said both of them used to fight often and live separately and then after a few months would join together.

On Monday noon after her duty Dilli Rani was returning home on her scooter at that time Mehanathan intercepted her and made Dilli Rani fall down.

Later he took a knife and started to attack Dilli Rani in broad daylight. Police said Dilli Rani managed to run from the spot and went inside an ATM kiosk and since the public started to gather in huge numbers Mehanathan left her and escaped from the spot.

The Siva Kanchi police who rushed to the spot admitted the injured Dilli Rani to Kancheepuram GH and there she was admitted to the ICU.

The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab Mehanathan who is missing.