Woman attacked in Tiruvallur railway station

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by an unknown assailant at Tiruvallur railway station on Wednesday night. In the last one month, four such incidents have happened inside railway premises, including one in which a woman died.

The victim, Amritha of Erode, is staying in Tiruvallur and worked as a flower seller at the railway station. On Wednesday night, she was speaking with a relative at around 10 pm on platform number four of the railway station. At that time a man reached the spot and picked up an argument with Amritha.

“In the middle of the argument, she picked up the knife sued to cut flowers and threatened the man. But he snatched the knife from her hand and slashed her throat. While Amritha’s relative tried to nab the person, he fled away,” police said.

The railway police registered a case and have launched a probe. A senior officer said that the Government Railway Police and RPF have increased patrol at all stations to prevent such incidents. “We are following all leads to nab the suspect,” he added.Woman attacked in railway station