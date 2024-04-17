‘Will ready right vehicles when market is’

CHENNAI: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG (Daimler Truck), announced its foray into the Indian battery electric market with the all-electric, Next-Generation eCanter.

The market launch of the all-electric eCanter in India demonstrates the company’s first step towards its larger vision to decarbonise its entire product portfolio in the long term. The vehicle, which marks DICV’s foray into India’s light-duty truck segment, will be launched in the market within the next 6 to 12 months.

Satyakam Arya, MD-CEO, DICV, said, “The launch of the all-electric eCanter in India is the first step in our long-term strategy to decarbonise our entire product portfolio. However, the reality is that diesel ICE and CO2-neutral propulsion technologies will continue to co-exist in the Indian market for the foreseeable future. A long-term plan like ours hinges on many complex external factors, some of which are, the availability of a charging and refuelling infrastructure, the availability of green energy, cost parity and wide-scale customer acceptance.”

“LNG, if used at all, will be an interim, tactical solution for long haul transportation. We will primarily commit to battery-electric and hydrogen-based propulsion technologies across our future product portfolio, in a phased manner. One thing is for sure that we will be ready with the right vehicles when the market is,” said Arya.

“Successful adoption of CO2-neutral vehicles is possible if there is wide consumer acceptance about changes in the equations of total cost of ownership. This underscores the influence of important factors in achieving success in sustainable mobility solutions. By foraying into the CO2-neutral propulsion technologies, DICV aims at contributing to India’s future as it progresses towards becoming one of world’s top five commercial vehicle markets,” he added.