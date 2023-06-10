Will never forget the love showered by Chennai fans, says Viswanath

CHENNAI: Former India batter Gundappa Viswanath said that he shared a special bond with the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium here, thanks to the love showered by the fans. Viswanath, now 74 years old, paid a visit to the stadium on Friday and had a look at the newly-painted murals, including one of his.

“I always… lots of memories at Chepauk. I will never forget it, not because I got runs. Of course, I got runs, yes. The love of the people and the fans… even now, this (Friday) morning, I had a fan saying that my 97 [not out] was beautiful,” Viswanath told reporters.

Recalling that epic knock in the India-West Indies Test way back in 1975, Viswanath said: “Yes, it (the Chepauk surface) was one of the fastest tracks in the country. Andy Roberts was new to world cricket, everyone knew what sort of a bowler he was. I do not know how, the pitch had a lot of bounce. We never get it in India. That particular pitch was bouncy. Now I can say that it (the innings) was fun (laughs). It was one of the best knocks I played in my career.”