'Will follow the King of Panagal,' says Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the DMK government will follow the path of the King of Panagal and will progress the State.

“It is the King of Panagal’s birth anniversary. He was the progenitor of the Dravidian Kingdoms. He was the one who showed what good we can do to our people by attaining power with countless revolutionary schemes such as women’s suffrage and Endowment Protection Act. A supplementary essay on the King of Panagal became a political crucible for the then school student M Karunanidhi. Let’s walk the path of the King of Panagal, who was praised by Thanthai Periyar as ‘the incomparable leader’,” he said in a tweet posted on Sunday.