What a toll it takes!

CHENNAI: A steep rise in prices of vegetables and other essential commodities has made the life of the common man miserable. Though prices of some commodities like tomatoes and shallots have dipped slightly, truck owners who transport them between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka to Tamil Nadu lament over the high charges at toll plazas, which reflects in vehicle rent and maintenance, service, drivers’ salary and finally, in the commodities they deliver at Koyambedu wholesale market.

Though the FASTag payment was expected to eliminate traffic jams at toll booths and save on fuel, truck owners grapple with the expenses of transportation, toll payment, and penalties during their long commute. “Before the implementation of FASTag, drivers and owners had to pay cash for toll fees. We hoped for hassle-free trips on highways after the implementation of FASTag at toll plazas. But, the situation has not changed. We’re forced to wait for a long time.

Also, the number of polls increased from one to four from AP, Karnataka, and TN. We have to pay Rs 540 at a toll plaza near Chittoor, which is one of the highest charged tolls,” lamented TLS Selvandran, who owns three vehicles to transport vegetables from the neighbouring states. He explained that they used to pay Rs 700-800 in cash for 450 km, but when the payment method changed, the charge hiked to Rs 1,400. “And, drivers are forced to pay penalties for overload and others in Tamil Nadu.

They pay Rs 50 per trip in the toll plaza,” he added. “There are also many complaints that toll plazas lack basic amenities, due to which they use washrooms at hotels on highways.” The surge in toll charges, it has increased the vehicle rent by 3 times, especially for those who travel from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala. “Around 10-15 years ago, the rent was Rs 5,000, but now it’s Rs 15,000. When the charges increase, it impacts the prices of products and affects the livelihood of the people,” Selvandran pointed out. On the other hand, traders at the wholesale market claimed that road development has saved time consumption, and they were able to start their business early. Almost 90% of vegetable loads arrive at Koyambedu wholesale market by 3 am.

Vehicle movement also increased recently after the implementation of FASTag payment. A decade ago, it took 8-9 hours for the vegetable trucks to reach the market between 4-5 am. “Nowadays, they start to arrive from around 11 pm, to reach there by 3 am so that we can deliver the maximum amount of commodities. There has been a surge in the expenses for the transportation industry including rent, fuel, and the fine amount. It led to the spike in prices of vegetables, fruits, flowers and other essentials at the wholesale market,” opined P Sukumaran, secretary, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.

‘Protests to continue until all toll plazas are closed’

Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) president T Velmurugan, MLA, said that toll plazas are one of the main reasons for the price-rise of essential products like tomatoes and shallots. Excerpts follow Why are you continuing to oppose the toll plaza system? Toll plazas are one of the main reasons for the hike in prices of all commodities including vegetables in Tamil Nadu. There are 29,666 km of highways under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

There are around 1,000 toll plazas on these roads, and 59 toll plazas on 5,400 km of national highways in Tamil Nadu. Over Rs 150 crore is collected everyday through these toll plazas. While selling two-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles to consumers in India, the Union government collects a huge sum of money as sales tax and road tax. Even after paying all kinds of taxes, even if you buy a vehicle and drive it on the roads, you have to pay exorbitant tax, and forcibly collected through toll plazas.

That is why TVK is leading a series of protests against toll plazas. Our protests will continue till the Centre removes them. The Union government claims that roads are properly maintained by toll plazas, and that’s why tolls are collected. The NHAI Act and rules say that toll plazas are set up to maintain the roads in the respective areas and also provide basic facilities to motorists. But everyone knows no such facilities are provided at toll plazas across India, and roads are not properly maintained.

Restrooms, toilet facilities, special rooms for the elderly and disabled, purified hygienic drinking water, 24-hour toll-free telephone facility, mechanic shop facility in case vehicles break down, facilities for long-distance truck drivers to cook, eat and rest – none of these are available at toll plazas.

There are no dedicated lanes for important VIPs and ambulances. Toll plazas must clearly display the number of vehicles passing through, model of vehicles passing by and the fee on the digital board. But rarely do we see them. So, why increase the fee twice a year in April and September? Why do you say toll plazas should not exist only in India when toll plazas are in operation in foreign countries as well? Yes, they do but they’re operational on main roads only. Those who need it can use it by paying a fee.

Others can use other roads free of charge. And toll plazas have all kinds of basic facilities. No vehicle shall stop at any toll plaza for over 30 seconds. In foreign countries, rules are followed.

Why are your party-men attacking toll plazas and its employees? Is it because the party leader is opposing it? Our stand is that there should be no toll plazas. Also, the operators and their staff are indulging in illegal activities like arguing with motorists and assaulting the public along with the help of hoodlums. They attack our party members who support the public, or when we try prevent illegal activities of its officials. This is an extension of the smashing of toll plazas at many places. When Centre and State governments say that scarcity and hoarding are the reason for the increase in the price of essential commodities, is it right for you to blame toll plazas? Those are not the only reason.

Trucks carrying essential goods pass through several toll plazas. Looting at toll booths affects motorists and increases the cost of goods being loaded into them. What has been the result of your protests? We’ve been holding a series of protests for many years. I’ve also spoken about it in the Assembly. As a result, 3 toll plazas on Old Mahabalipuram Road have been removed.

However, toll plazas are still operating in Porur, Red Hills and other places even after the licence has expired. Pressure has been put on the Union government by the State government. As a political party, we’ve urged the NHAI to publish a white paper so that the public may know the details, including the annual profits.

However, the Union government did not take any action. Truck owners have been demanding abolition of toll plazas across the country. Comment The Truck Owners Association in India had been advocating for the abolition of toll plazas across the country. The Union government failed to hear them and other stakeholders. But it does listen to the business owners who take a loan from the PSU banks to run these toll plazas by getting subsidies, and thereby make tens of billions of rupees as profit