Early detection and treatment crucial for Lupus, say experts

CHENNAI: There is less awareness on the incidence of autoimmune disorders such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and that leads to misdiagnosis and the right treatment is not given.

Experts say that the early detection of symptoms can be helpful in providing timely treatment to those affected with Lupus.

Dr Sham Santhanam, Consultant Rheumatologist at Kauvery Hospital says that Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain throughout the body. Patients with SLE can present with multiple clinical features, including stroke-like manifestations and heart attack-like symptoms. Unfortunately, many people neglect the symptoms or are misdiagnosed due to a lack of awareness.

"However, most of these features are reversible with appropriate treatment. Patients can lead a normal life of good quality, with certain lifestyle modifications and regular follow-ups. We have treated many young women who were pregnant and diagnosed with SLE and they have also delivered a healthy baby without complications, " he added.

The hospital successfully treated the woman with Systemic Lupus Erythematosus after she presented to the Kauvery hospital with varied symptoms including fever, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, generalized swelling, and high blood pressure. She also had low hemoglobin, high levels of protein in her urine, acute kidney failure, and a urinary tract infection with sepsis.

She developed an episode of seizure and an MRI evaluation showed that she had CNS vasculitis, which is an inflammation of the blood vessels in the brain, and can lead to stroke-like symptoms, and a complication known as Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome, which is swelling of the brain. The patient's heart function was also affected, leading to poor pumping of the heart. She was given medications for the disease while being on immunosuppressants. The patient is currently taking oral medications and requires regular follow-up and long-term treatment.

"Conditions like Lupus were not well known in the past but are now being increasingly diagnosed among the Indian Population. Though the cause is multifactorial, advances in treatment and research have given hope to those affected. Timely diagnosis and appropriate intervention can help them to recover, " says Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital Chennai.