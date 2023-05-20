Prickly Heat - How to manage heat rash at home?

CHENNAI: The official name of prickly heat is miliaria rubra. Complicated as that sounds, it simply means that there is a blockage of the outward exit point of the sweat as it travels from the sweat gland, and through the duct into the epidermis, the outermost layer of skin.

This can happen because of high humidity (currently the state of affairs in our part of the world).

It can also happen when people mistakenly apply coconut oil or any other oil to the skin thinking that it will ‘cool’ down the heat.

In reality, coconut oil application on the skin in this weather, simply worsens the miliaria or prickly heat.

Even worse, it can cause secondary bacterial infection - at this point the problem has moved from heat rash to heat boils, and needs to be treated by a doctor.

This can also happen when applying oil to the scalp which has a high density of sweat glands, and can lead to folliculitis - an infection of the hair roots. So it is best to avoid applying oil anywhere on the scalp or face or body - at least during this season.

This same occlusion problem can happen when we apply heavy moisturisers over prickly heat as well.