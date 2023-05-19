Hodgkin’s lymphoma: Exploring causes, symptoms and diagnosis

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a type of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, which is a part of the body’s immune system. It is characterized by the presence of abnormal cells called Reed-Sternberg cells in the lymph nodes, spleen, bone marrow, and other lymphoid tissues. The exact cause of Hodgkin’s lymphoma is unknown, but it is thought to be caused by a combination of genetic, environmental, and immune system factors.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is relatively infrequent in India, where a significant proportion (>70%) of cancer cases are identified in low and middle-income nations. In 2020, there were an estimated 11,230 and 41,607 new cases of Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) and Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), respectively, in India.

The exact cause of Hodgkin’s lymphoma is still unknown, but it is believed to be caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. The symptoms of Hodgkin’s lymphoma can vary depending on the stage and location of the disease. The most common symptom is the enlargement of one or more lymph nodes, usually in the neck, armpit, or groin. Other symptoms may include Fever, Night sweats, Fatigue, Unexplained weight loss, Itchy skin, and Shortness of breath.

Diagnosing Hodgkin’s lymphoma in children and pregnant women can be challenging, as some of the symptoms may be similar to those of other conditions. A thorough physical exam, medical history, and imaging tests, such as X-rays, CT scans, and PET scans, can help identify any abnormalities in the lymph nodes, and in pregnant women imaging investigations involving radiation to be avoided.

A biopsy is usually necessary to confirm the diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in children and pregnant women is typically tailored to the individual and depends on the stage and severity of the disease. The treatment options may include chemotherapy, Stem cell transplant or Radiation therapy to destroy cancer cells.

It is important to note that the management of Hodgkin’s lymphoma in children and pregnancy requires a multidisciplinary approach, involving a team of specialists, including hematologists, oncologists, obstetricians, and pediatricians.