Voyage of lifetime memories this Mother's day

CHENNAI: Give your mum the gift of a lifetime this Mother's Day: an unforgettable vacation. Instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, take her to one of these wonderful heritage resort leaving an everlasting bundle of memories.
Every place, from the opulent palaces of Rajasthan to the serene eco-retreats of Kerala will give your mother a chance to take in the breath-taking architecture and take part in distinctive cultural events that will leave her with priceless memories.
Experience authentic Kerala
The eco-friendly Marari Beach Resort on the shores of the Arabian Sea offers a peaceful and sustainable vacation experience offering the experience of authentic Kerala. With nature as its constant companion, this hidden gem offers a truly unique experience that will leave you and your mom feeling rejuvenated. Indulge in a range of rejuvenating spa treatments or take a leisurely stroll on the beach as the gentle breeze and the sound of the waves transport you to another world.
Get into gastronomical indulgence amid the coral reefs
This Mother's Day, treat your mom to a culinary experience like no other at Tilar Siro Andamans. Situated on Havelock Island in the Andaman Sea, the resort offers 25 rooms with breath-taking views of the coastline and azure waves surrounded by tropical vegetation. It prides itself on its culinary offerings, with a focus on fresh seafood and a menu featuring regional and international cuisines.
Discover the old-world charm: Travel back in time
This Mother's Day, give your mother the gift of a fascinating piece of history in the lap of luxury. The period furniture, artwork, and mesmerizing views of the harbour will transport your mother to a bygone era while still offering all modern amenities.
Witness delightful dolphins frolicking in the waters or breath-taking sunsets over the palm-fringed shores of Vypin Island, while the tranquil cries of cormorants and gulls add to the serene ambiance.
Discover the enchanting charm of the last royal kingdom of Sri Lanka
Treat your mother to an unforgettable experience by immersing yourselves in the rich cultural heritage of Kandy, the last royal kingdom of Sri Lanka. Jetwing Kandy Gallery offers guests a stunning location to discover the city's fascinating stories and landmarks of cultural, religious, and architectural significance.
With wide range of accommodations, breath-taking views of the surrounding mountains, and a wide range of activities to choose from, Kandy promises to be an experience like no other.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android