Voyage of lifetime memories this Mother's day

CHENNAI: Give your mum the gift of a lifetime this Mother's Day: an unforgettable vacation. Instead of the usual flowers and chocolates, take her to one of these wonderful heritage resort leaving an everlasting bundle of memories.

Every place, from the opulent palaces of Rajasthan to the serene eco-retreats of Kerala will give your mother a chance to take in the breath-taking architecture and take part in distinctive cultural events that will leave her with priceless memories.

Experience authentic Kerala

The eco-friendly Marari Beach Resort on the shores of the Arabian Sea offers a peaceful and sustainable vacation experience offering the experience of authentic Kerala. With nature as its constant companion, this hidden gem offers a truly unique experience that will leave you and your mom feeling rejuvenated. Indulge in a range of rejuvenating spa treatments or take a leisurely stroll on the beach as the gentle breeze and the sound of the waves transport you to another world.