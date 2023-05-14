Food poisoning is a rising concern in summer, say doctors

CHENNAI: As the mercury levels increase, the cases of food poisoning are also seeing a surge in the government hospitals. The doctors say that consumption of outside food is the most common cause being reported across all age groups.

With summer holidays going on, children tend to visit more public places and consume outside food, which might not be kept and handled in a hygienic manner.

"We are seeing an increasing trend of cases of food poisoning because of the unhygienic intake of food and water. People believe that juices will help them stay hydrated but the water used in preparing these issues might not be hygienic, which can cause diarrhoea and food poisoning," says Dr Mohan Kumar, consultant paediatrician at Stanley Medical College and Hospital.

He added that improper storage of food outside or even within the house is another cause of concern. "People also tend to store home cooked food overnight and then consume it the next day. The spicy food items can get spoiled easily and will cause food and water borne illnesses when consumed after being kept in open for long," he added.

The issues of food poisoning among children leads to diarrhoea and weakness in the body. Most of the hospitalisations being reported at Institute of Child Health are due to the same reasons, say doctors.

"It is usually said that drinking a lot of water is important during the summer. But we need to emphasize consuming clean water in a good amount. Food poisoning cases are common in children which can progress as diarrhoea and can cause dehydration and weakness. Parents should be careful while taking them outside for snacks or food. At home, it is recommended to consume the food on the same day as cooked," says Dr V Lakshmi, consultant paediatrician at Institute of Child Health.