Symptoms of cancer in head, neck

Head and neck cancer is a challenging disease that affects the tissues of the head and neck region, including the mouth, throat, voice box (larynx), salivary glands, nose, and sinuses. This type of cancer can have serious consequences on a person’s speech, swallowing, and overall quality of life.

Understanding the symptoms, causes, and treatment options for head and neck cancer is crucial for early detection and successful management of the disease. Dr C Rayappa, Senior Consultant Head & Neck Oncology and Skull Base Surgery at Apollo Cancer Centres says that several factors contribute to the high incidence of head and neck cancer in India, including tobacco and alcohol use, betel nut and tobacco chewing, poor oral hygiene, exposure to carcinogens, and viral infections such as human papillomavirus (HPV) and Epstein-Barr virus (EBV).

Symptoms of head and neck cancer can vary depending on the location of the tumour. Common symptoms of head and neck cancer include persistent hoarseness, difficulty swallowing, a lump or sore that doesn’t heal, changes in voice or speech, persistent pain in mouth or throat, and unexplained weight loss.

Diagnosis of head and neck cancer typically involves a thorough physical examination, including a careful inspection of the head and neck region, as well as imaging tests such as computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans, and positron emission tomography (PET) scans.

“A multidisciplinary approach involving a team of specialists, including otolaryngologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, and pathologists, is often required to develop an optimal treatment plan tailored to the individual patient’s needs,” added D Rayappa.