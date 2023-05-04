Protecting mental health while pregnant

NEW DELHI: Pregnancy is a life-changing experience for women, as they prepare to bring a new life into the world. It is a time of great joy and anticipation, but it can also be a time of stress and anxiety.

Mental health issues are common during pregnancy, and it is essential to take care of your mental health to ensure a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby.

Mental health issues during pregnancy can take many forms, including depression, anxiety, and stress. These issues can be caused by a variety of factors, including hormonal changes, relationship problems, financial stress, and physical discomfort. Whatever the cause, it is important to address mental health issues during pregnancy to ensure the best possible outcome for both the mother and the baby.

According to Shivangi Sagar, Counselling Psychologist and Co-Founder of HopeQure, a platform for counselling and therapy consultations, mood swings are normal during pregnancy but if you feel nervous or down all the time, it could be a sign of something deeper. She says, "Stress over being pregnant, changes in your body during the pregnancy, and everyday worries can take a toll. Depression and anxiety are the two most common and prevalent disorders faced during pregnancy. The prevalence ranges from 8 to 30 per cent all over the world."

"Antenatal depression i.e., depression before the birth of the child is a strong predictor of postnatal depression. Depression is sadness or feeling down or irritable for weeks or months at a time. Someone may have depression before getting pregnant. But it also can start during pregnancy for a number of reasons -- for example, if a woman isn't happy about being pregnant or is dealing with a lot of stress at work or stress at home. Whereas, anxiety is a feeling of worry or fear over things that might happen. If you worry a lot anyway, many things can stress you out during pregnancy. You might worry that you won't be a good parent or that you can't afford to raise a baby," says Shivangi.

"Perinatal and antenatal mental issues have been associated with many poor outcomes, including maternal, child, and family unit challenges. Infants and young children of depressed mothers are more likely to have a difficult temperament, as well as cognitive and emotional delays. Among mothers who have a history of depression and decide to stop taking their antidepressants during the perinatal period, the majority suffer from relapsing symptoms. If depression continues postpartum, there is an increased risk of poor mother--infant attachment, delayed cognitive and linguistic skills in the infant, impaired emotional development, and risk for behavioural problems in later life."