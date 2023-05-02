24% at high risk for coronary artery disease: Study on genetic testing

CHENNAI: A study by a private healthcare provider revealed that 24% of the total individuals who underwent genetic testing had high risk of coronary artery disease and 29.5% have high LDL levels as per their genetic makeup.

The risk of vitamins D and B12 deficiency due to genetics was found to be around 90% and 57.55% respectively in a sample size of 10,000 participants across the country.

Since lifestyle diseases are increasing, experts opine that understanding the vulnerability to these illnesses due to genetic factors is important, as they play a huge role in an individual susceptibility to non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension and cardiac complications.

The study based on genetic testing by Indus Health Plus revealed that the risk of certain diseases was higher as per genetic makeup. This underscores the importance of genetic factors in influencing an individual’s susceptibility to coronary artery disease and highlights the need for personalised risk assessment and preventive strategies.

Amol Naikawadi, preventive healthcare specialist, Indus Health Plus, says, “Genetic testing helps in better health assessment and improves diseases management, particularly for those with a family history of CAD or other risk factors. It also enables people to plan an effective diet and efficient fitness regime, personalise their medication in consultation with the doctor and make appropriate lifestyle choices.”

It can also give valuable information to manage health risks, personalise medication and guide lifestyle choices, diet, and fitness regimens that are culturally relevant.