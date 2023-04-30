Get summer ready: Healthy food habits to keep body cool

CHENNAI: Summer is here! If you’re looking for ways to stay healthy in the heat, check out these suggestions. Chennai food blogger and digital creator, Rajni Ram (@rajjos.kitchen), shares some food habits to follow this summer
• It is very important to stay hydrated during summer. If you have an earthen pot at home, fill it with water, drop in a herb such as khus khus, and sip. This is better than refrigerated water.
• You can also drink fluids other than water. Consume natural beverages such as tender coconut water, sugarcane juice and other fresh fruit juices.
• Shikanji is a summer drink made with lemon juice, salt, sugar and spices such as roasted cumin. This drink helps in taming bloating and heartburn that is common in summer.
• Many people start their day with tea or coffee. Instead of hot beverages, try beginning your day with tender coconut water. It has the perfect electrolyte balance and works like a detox in the body.
• Say no to sodas and aerated drinks in summer. Sip aam panna instead. It is a raw mango drink that cools you down and aids in digestion.
• Include curd in your diet - it takes care of acidity and gas in summer.
• Sabja seeds is an important addition to your summer food list. It is not only an instant cooler, but also relieves bloating.
• Gulkand which is made from rose petals, sugar, and cardamom prevents skin breakout and keeps you glowing all through summer.
• Jowar, a gluten-free and protein-rich millet, is a natural cooler. It is rich in Vitamin B1, fibre and iron.
• Stay away from oily, spicy and rich food in summer. It leads to acidity and bloating.
• Include vegetables such as bottle gourd, ridge gourd, and cucumber which have more water content and nutrients.
• Include summer fruits such as watermelon, musk melon, and mango, which are quick and effective cleansers.
