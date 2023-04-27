Hemophilia-related Surgeries — Complications & Management
CHENNAI: Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder that affects the body’s ability to form blood clots properly. As a result, people with hemophilia are at a high risk of bleeding and may experience spontaneous bleeding episodes, as well as prolonged bleeding after an injury or surgery. Hemophilia-related orthopedic surgeries are a common treatment for joint damage caused by the disorder. However, these surgeries can lead to complications like chronic pain, limited mobility, and disability that require medical attention.
Complications
The most common complication of hemophilia-related orthopedic surgeries is excessive bleeding. This can occur during the surgery or in the days and weeks following the procedure. Another significant complication of hemophilia-related orthopedic surgeries is infection that are mainly due to the prolonged recovery time and increased vulnerability to infection due to the underlying disease.
While bleeding is a significant risk during and after hemophilia-related orthopedic surgeries, blood clots could also be formed, which can be equally problematic. Hemophilia-related orthopedic surgeries can sometimes result in nerve damage. Hematomas can develop after surgery in patients with hemophilia due to the bleeding disorder.
Treatments
Factor replacement therapy: This is primary treatment for hemophilia and involves administration of clotting factors to stop bleeding episodes.
Antibiotics: Hemophilia patients are at increased risk of infection after surgery. Therefore, antibiotics are used to prevent or treat infections that can occur after orthopedic surgeries.
Compression therapy: This is a non-invasive technique that can help control bleeding and reduce swelling and pain in the affected joint using elastic bandages or compression sleeves to the affected area.
Physical therapy: This is an essential component of orthopedic surgery recovery.
Pain management: This is critical after surgeries and several options are available, including use of pain medication, etc.
Preventions
It is crucial to choose an experienced surgeon. Pre-surgery preparation is essential to reduce risk. Post-surgery care is needed to monitor signs of bleeding or infection and help healing the joint.
