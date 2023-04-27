Hemophilia-related Surgeries — Complications & Management

CHENNAI: Hemophilia is a rare genetic disorder that affects the body’s ability to form blood clots properly. As a result, people with hemophilia are at a high risk of bleeding and may experience spontaneous bleeding episodes, as well as prolonged bleeding after an injury or surgery. Hemophilia-related orthopedic surgeries are a common treatment for joint damage caused by the disorder. However, these surgeries can lead to complications like chronic pain, limited mobility, and disability that require medical attention.