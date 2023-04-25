Prevention before cure: Learn ways of preventing Malaria

Dr Spoorthi Arun, Internal Medicine, Promed Hospital

CHENNAI: Every year on April 25, the world unites in its fight against malaria. Despite significant progress in eradicating the disease, malaria remains a significant public health concern, with an estimated 229 million cases and 619,000 deaths reported globally. To combat the rising rates of malaria, the World Health Organization (WHO) has implemented various strategies in developing countries.

Malaria is an infectious disease caused by parasites of the Plasmodium group, spread through the bites of infected Anopheles mosquitoes. Malaria is preventable and curable, but still, its impact causes many deaths every year worldwide. This international day is a chance to call for increased investment in malaria control. World Malaria Day is observed annually on 25 April, to bring global attention to the efforts being made to bring an end to malaria and encourage action to reduce suffering and death from the disease.

In India, the monsoon months from June to September are considered the "Malaria Season," increasing the likelihood of malaria due to persistent rain.

The below symptoms are crucial for the detection of malaria:

Fever

Lethargy

Heaviness on the head, headache

Diarrhoea

Pain in joints and muscles

Coughing

Vomiting or/and nausea

Chills, shivers

Stomach ache

Increase in heart rate

Breathing rapidly

Prevention:

Vaccination for malaria helps provide immunity.

Mosquito bites are typically how malaria is transmitted. The easiest way to prevent this is to keep your exposed body parts covered. If you are traveling or residing in a region where malaria is prevalent, this is strongly advised.

Use mosquito repellents when you're outside to prevent not only malaria but also many other insect-related ailments including dengue. However, it is not advisable to use these repellents on the face or on children under the age of three. Please see your doctor about safer options.

Malaria prevention measures should always be taken. You are advised to use nets around the bed, seating area, etc. indoors.

While covering your skin with clothing is preferable to direct exposure, it still helps. It's a good idea to use repellents that are essentially applied to clothing as a preventative measure.

On this World Malaria Day, all must take efforts to prevent and accelerate the progress against malaria. urges everyone to take care of their health and implement necessary prevention measures to reduce the rising rates of malaria. Remember, small actions inspire a mass wave of change.