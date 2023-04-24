Add these cool food items to your summer diet

MUMBAI: With the arrival of summer, stomach problems and indigestion are some common problems people come across. We feel like eating rich foods but the weather condition at times makes it difficult to digest the food.

It is advisable to keep such foods in your diet which hydrate your body and keep the body temperature in check. It's also advisable to consult a doctor if any medical condition arises. Let's check the food items that should be in your summer diet!

Onion

Adding onion to the vegetables, curries, and raita is a good way to consume it. The quercetin found in red onions is often regarded as a natural anti-allergen. Including onions in the diet regularly can also help to protect people from sunstroke.

Curd

Curd has a cooling impact on the body. Moreover, curd comes in a variety of forms. You can make delicious lassi or buttermilk. Prepare raita and eat it alongside the meals. Adding fruits with curd is another rich source of consuming.

Coconut Water

This "not-so-expensive" drink, which is loaded with vital vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients, contains cooling qualities that can aid in your fight against the heat. Coconut water can be regularly consumed to prevent serious sickness.

Lime and Mint

Lime is cooling and in combination, lime and mint make a very refreshing drink which is a great pick me up in the summer months.

Watermelon

Containing 91.45 per cent water, it helps in fulfilling your body’s water requirement. Also, loaded with anti-oxidants properties, watermelon gives you a wonderful cooling effect.