High on sugar? Check your health drink
CHENNAI: It’s next to impossible to find a household where a health drink and/or supplement is not consumed. Whether it’s for children, pregnant moms, or even senior citizens, there’s always a product in the market that assures you of its health benefits with a statement similar to this: ‘Made with natural ingredients that boosts immunity, improves bone health and memory’.
Almost every manufacturer swears by scientific evidence to prove their claims. Medical experts call their bluff, of course, and express concern over the way such supplements have found a way into our everyday consumption.
Leads to diabetes
The issue came to light after a social media influencer reviewed a health drink, which promotes itself as ‘good for immune system, muscles, brain and bone health’.
Tall claims especially when you look at the ingredients listed at the back of the products. Almost 40-50% of their total content is sugar, which is a direct invitation to diabetes, while the colouring agent can have cancer-causing agents. Some of the preservatives and additives can also adversely impact the body such as weaken the immune system and bone health too.
The viral video has since been taken down by the influencer after the manufacturer sent him a legal notice. But doctors have flagged serious concerns on such products targeting children, pregnant women and the elderly and promise them additional health benefits.
No empirical evidence
Commenting on the furore the influencer’s post created, Dr Cyriac Abby Phillips, The Liver Institute, Centre of Excellence in Gastrointestinal Sciences at Rajagiri Hospital, said on Twitter: “Bournvita claims to improve brain activity, build stronger muscles, etc. All this requires empirical evidence, as in published studies, to back their claims. But what’s written on the packaging is not backed by good science. So, their claims are misleading on muscle and bone growth, immunity enhancement and brain development, especially since there have been no controlled studies to show the same.”
He also quoted studies that showed higher caffeine content in Bournvita in comparison with other cocoa-based products. Another study showed that the product changes colour due to inherent changes in pH due to its ‘sugary’ content.
Another study highlighted how two-thirds of the selected women from low-income households strongly avoided milk, cowpea seeds and Bournvita, as they were scared of having big babies which they thought would lead to difficult labour and caesarean.
“Considering the high sugar content of 71% in the product – per serving of 20 gm has 14.2 gm sugar which is approximately 57% of recommended upper daily limit – this will only increase if more milk is added, or additional sugar is consumed over the day. So, the claim that their product is safe is also misleading. Big Food Pharma must come with empirical evidence rather than muscle tactics to prove a point,” said Dr Phillips.
Always check ingredients
Scientific evidence aside, diabetologists in the city say that the reason people nowadays prefer supplements is to compensate for the absence of micronutrients or minerals in their everyday consumption.
The ingredients need to be checked and any health drink and/or supplement must be consumed only on doctor’s recommendation. A mere attraction towards the product over packaging, offers and discounts cannot be valid reasons.
Dr Baraneedharan, senior consultant diabetologist, Kauvery Hospital opines that the intake of carbohydrates and trans-fat in the diet has increased due to the consumption of junk food.
“There’s protein deficiency in the Indian diet but it’s also a high-calorie diet due to excess carbohydrates, which is why it’s difficult for us to digest. And any supplement contains carbohydrates, protein and fats,” he explains. “In this context, if the so-called health drinks with so much sugar content are added, the insulin in the body will not be able to break it down. After it reaches its threshold, insulin resistance can occur.
Insulin resistance develops if the sugar intake is more. This is when you reach a pre-diabetes stage. That’s why the public should be aware of the ingredients of any product they see in ads.
For all age groups, it’s advisable to consult the doctors before they consume any kind of supplements. “Some essential nutrients are required for pregnant women and young children, but the nutritional value of any supplement has to be determined. Doctors can determine better on whether diet must be modified or the type of mineral that needs to be compensated with supplements and in which manner,” he points out.
Natural food items
Paediatricians say that manufacturers of health supplements claim to have used natural food ingredients in their products. Even if that were true, they’re not consumed directly.
“I always recommend natural food items for children. The health drinks are promoted in a way that makes them attractive and addictive too, because of better taste. The commercial purpose of these products is to just build on that taste appeal,” says Dr Mohan Kumar, senior consultant paediatrician, Stanley Medical College Hospital.
While several health mix products and supplements in the market are advertised to contain natural ingredients, it’s debatable even if half their claims are true.
“These are all processed foods, even if natural ingredients are added. If we consume natural food items, we wouldn’t need these products or supplements. It’s unfortunate that we have forgotten about our indigenous food items and replaced them with such supplements,” avers Dr Mohan.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android