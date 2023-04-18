High on sugar? Check your health drink

Always check ingredients

Scientific evidence aside, diabetologists in the city say that the reason people nowadays prefer supplements is to compensate for the absence of micronutrients or minerals in their everyday consumption.

The ingredients need to be checked and any health drink and/or supplement must be consumed only on doctor’s recommendation. A mere attraction towards the product over packaging, offers and discounts cannot be valid reasons.

Dr Baraneedharan, senior consultant diabetologist, Kauvery Hospital opines that the intake of carbohydrates and trans-fat in the diet has increased due to the consumption of junk food.

“There’s protein deficiency in the Indian diet but it’s also a high-calorie diet due to excess carbohydrates, which is why it’s difficult for us to digest. And any supplement contains carbohydrates, protein and fats,” he explains. “In this context, if the so-called health drinks with so much sugar content are added, the insulin in the body will not be able to break it down. After it reaches its threshold, insulin resistance can occur.

Insulin resistance develops if the sugar intake is more. This is when you reach a pre-diabetes stage. That’s why the public should be aware of the ingredients of any product they see in ads.

For all age groups, it’s advisable to consult the doctors before they consume any kind of supplements. “Some essential nutrients are required for pregnant women and young children, but the nutritional value of any supplement has to be determined. Doctors can determine better on whether diet must be modified or the type of mineral that needs to be compensated with supplements and in which manner,” he points out.