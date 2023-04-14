DBS treatement for Parkinson’s

Dr Arvind Sukumaran, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Epilepsy & Functional Neurosurgery /DBS specialist, said, “The Percept PC technology adopted at this Centre allows for listening and recording tiny electrical fluctuations called beta band, in the target area. Sensight is an advanced electrode that allows doctors to listen to the beta band signals in the brain and gain crucial information about disease activity. This allows us to identify the direction of maximum beta band activity, and direct the electricity in that direction while assessing the clinical benefits.”