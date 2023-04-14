DBS treatement for Parkinson’s
CHENNAI: In an effort to offer hope to patients with Parkinson’s and stay true to its cutting-edge spirit, Apollo Hospitals is offering treatment at a first-of-its-kind Advanced Deep Brain Stimulation Centre (DBS) in Chennai. The Centre enabled doctors to provide personalised treatment to patients, resulting in better clinical outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.
With conventional Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), a thin electrode is implanted through minimally invasive keyhole surgery using computer-assisted stereotactic technology, where the electrical fields are projected in all directions equally. This approach has helped several patients achieve clinical benefits.
Dr Arvind Sukumaran, Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon, Epilepsy & Functional Neurosurgery /DBS specialist, said, “The Percept PC technology adopted at this Centre allows for listening and recording tiny electrical fluctuations called beta band, in the target area. Sensight is an advanced electrode that allows doctors to listen to the beta band signals in the brain and gain crucial information about disease activity. This allows us to identify the direction of maximum beta band activity, and direct the electricity in that direction while assessing the clinical benefits.”
This approach results in the delivery of precise electrical current with limited adverse effects, resulting in targeted treatment of the disease.
