12L people in India diagnosed with Parkinson’s, say experts
TIRUCHY: On World Parkinson’s Disease Day, it has been revealed that around 12 lakh people in India, twice as many men as women, are diagnosed with the disease, with it being curable with early detection, said former HoD of Neurology Department of KAPV Medical College and Vice Chair of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN), Dr MA Aleem, who emphasizes that understanding the signals the body gives could lead to an early diagnosis that could save lives.
According to Dr Aleem, PD generally involves slowly affecting the central nervous system and affecting the body’s motor system, which affects movement, posture, and the ability to perform everyday activities. While the incidence and prevalence of PD increase with age, particularly in those 65 and older, it can also occur in younger age groups. Some cases are triggered by natural or other factors, such as repeated head injuries, exposure to certain pesticides or solvents, and sedentary lifestyles. “One percent of people over the age of 65 years suffer from PD and it is estimated about 12 lakh people are living with PD in India. Shockingly, men are twice as numerous than women. It is due to certain gene variations appearing to increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease”, he said.
The symptoms of PD can include tremors, shaking, rigid muscles, postural imbalance or change, difficulty writing or speaking, and coordination issues. Additionally, non-motor symptoms include fatigue, weight loss, constipation, anxiety, depression, insomnia, difficulty chewing and swallowing, problems with urination, and skin problems. Therefore, early diagnosis can lead to an accurate treatment plan and the possible cure of the condition, as medications can substitute or enhance dopamine levels in patients, improve overall posture, and increase daily movement.
