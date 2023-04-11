12L people in India diagnosed with Parkinson’s, say experts

According to Dr Aleem, PD generally involves slowly affecting the central nervous system and affecting the body’s motor system, which affects movement, posture, and the ability to perform everyday activities. While the incidence and prevalence of PD increase with age, particularly in those 65 and older, it can also occur in younger age groups. Some cases are triggered by natural or other factors, such as repeated head injuries, exposure to certain pesticides or solvents, and sedentary lifestyles. “One percent of people over the age of 65 years suffer from PD and it is estimated about 12 lakh people are living with PD in India. Shockingly, men are twice as numerous than women. It is due to certain gene variations appearing to increase the risk of Parkinson’s disease”, he said.