5 Simple gardening tips for beginners

NEW DELHI: Building a garden may be both fun and intimidating. It all starts with a patch of grass and grows into a lovely garden full of flowers, fruit trees, and veggies. Gardens also help to beautify your home. If you're new to gardening, start by establishing your garden using these simple steps.

Choose the right spot

Choose a small area to begin creating your garden. Ensure the area you chose gets 5-6 hours of direct sunshine daily. Avoid placing your plants in areas where high winds might knock them down. Honey bees will also be affected by the wind. Last, consider how easy it is to water, pluck, and care for your plants in your garden space.

Pick a type

After choosing the most suitable location for your garden, the next stage in your gardening experience is selecting the style of garden you want. It can be a delightful sea of flowers, a stunning array of herbs, a kitchen garden for the aspiring chef in you, or a healthy vegetable garden to help you stay fit and healthy. Whatever you decide, start with little measures to create an image of your ideal landscape.

Work on Soil

Plants always flourish with rich gardening soil. Inspect the texture of your soil first; it should be easily ploughed and crumble in your hands. It will be tough for all plants to form roots if your soil is hard and clay-like in texture. To improve the condition of your soil, add organic compost consisting of tea compost and vegetable peels.

Water your Plants daily

The purpose of watering your plants is to provide them with enough water to survive, but overwatering can cause waterlogging, which can harm your plants. Watering your plants gradually allows the water to get deep into the soil. Ideally, the soil should get moist 3-4 inches below the surface. In the summer heat, plants require extra water.

Keep pests away

Damaged or weak plants are more attractive to pests and diseases. Pest and disease issues should be reduced when the plants are healthy and well-nourished.