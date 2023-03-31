Medical help must for serious epileptic seizures: Experts

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that hinders brain activity when it sends messages through cells. This sudden change in electric activity often leads to epileptic seizures.

These seizures can cause a person to lead involuntary movements in the body like twitching or trembling that can last for a couple of minutes or cause a person to stare blankly.

“While epileptic seizures are not always emergencies but if these seizures last for more than 5 minutes, the person may require professional help. To prevent the risk of harm to an epileptic patient, people need to know the crucial first aid steps they can promptly take before medical help arrives,” said Dr Keni Ravish Rajiv, consultant, neurology and epileptology, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore.

“It is important to create an open space to enable the patient to breathe properly, and ensure the person feels comfortable by loosening any tight clothing around their neck. To prevent injury during the seizure, remove sharp objects. Also, one should track the time of the seizure and share the details with the doctor because usually, a seizure lasts between 20 seconds and 2 minutes,” added Dr Keni.

While the signs and symptoms of the seizure can range from mild to severe, however, these symptoms subside within a couple of minutes. Experts stated that if you are witnessing that symptoms last for more than 5 minutes, then better call an ambulance in cases such as the patient undergoing a second seizure, immediately, being unresponsive, or has a high fever or heat exhaustion after the seizure.

“If anyone had seizure people should avoid placing anything between the person’s jaws or giving them anything to drink until they fully recover. Also, try clearing the airway by turning the person to one side once their movements have stopped. People with other medical conditions like diabetes or pregnant women are more vulnerable. If you come across any such patient, it is important to rush to the nearest hospital for further treatment,” said another senior consultant at a private hospital in the city.