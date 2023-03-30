Int’l cardiogenetic symposium held

A city-based private hospital organised the international cardiogenetic symposium on the recent advancements in the management of inherited heart diseases.

India is one of the top-ranked countries with a high cardiac disease burden, where 45 percent of deaths in the 40–69 years age group are caused by cardiovascular diseases. The Indian population has a very distinctive and diversified genetic composition making them more susceptible to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and many other conditions.

“Inherited heart disease does not show any signs or symptoms initially and is often overlooked. A sudden collapse or death of a dear one leaves them shattered and also parallelly makes them realise their potential genetic risk. This risk can be managed only when there is enough awareness,” Dr Anantharaman R, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Kauvery Hospital and Organising Chairman of the International Cardiogenetics Symposium. A multidisciplinary team of Cardiologists, Cardiac Surgeons, Electrophysiologists, and Geneticists working together in a setup like ‘The Centre of Excellence for Inherited Heart Diseases at Kauvery Hospital’ is essential for managing these complex conditions and at-risk families effectively.

“This conference was a platform to learn from the International experts regarding the recent advancements in therapies and interact with National experts with similar interests and learn from each other,” said a senior official at the hospital.