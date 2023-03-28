Health benefits of chia seeds, how to add it in your diet

NEW DELHI: Chia seeds are highly regarded and valued for their nutritional and medicinal benefits.

Chia seeds are an excellent source of fiber and omega-3s making them highly beneficial for the heart and the digestive system. They are rich in alpha lipoic acid or ALA, an omega-3 fatty acid, which is effective in preventing breast and cervical cancer.

Not only that they are also high in antioxidants. So, regular consumption of chia seeds helps reverse oxidative stress by lowering blood pressure and cholesterol.

These seeds have a wide variety of nutrients packed into them making them ideal to include in your diet. If you don’t know how to add these super seeds, fret not we got your back. Look at these ways to make your meals more nutritional.