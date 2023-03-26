Summer slurp: Try these quick & easy recipes to beat the heat

CHENNAI: MASALA CHAAS
Ingredients:
1 cup curd
1/2 tsp roasted jeera powder
a tiny pinch black salt
1 small green chilli slitted
few coriander leaves
salt to taste
Method:
Dry roast jeera for a few mins or until it turns slightly browned
Then powder it using a hand mortar and pestle or just grind it in the mixer
In a mixer, add curd, mint leaves, coriander leaves, salt, and roasted jeera powder (reserve 1/2 tsp jeera powder to sprinkle while serving) and blend it to a smooth mixture.
Serve masala chaas chilled with roasted jeera powder sprinkled. Garnish with coriander leaves.
PANAGAM
Ingredients:
2 and 1/2 cups water
1/2 cup powdered jaggery
10 nos pepper
2 nos cardamom
1/4 tsp dry ginger powder
1/2 of lemon
few tulsi leaves
a tiny pinch of salt
edible camphor (optional)
Method:
Using a hand mortar and pestle grind pepper and cardamom to a coarse mixture, Set aside.
In a mixing bowl, add water and jaggery. Mix well so that jaggery gets dissolved fully.
Now add pepper cardamom powder, salt, edible camphor and tulsi leaves.
Add dry ginger powder, extract lemon juice and add it. Mix well. Strain it and serve Panakam chilled.
NUNGU ROSE MILK
Ingredients:
2 cups milk
2 tbsp sugar
3 medium-sized ice apple
few ice cubes
Method:
Add milk to a saucepan, and let it boil. Simmer for 3-5 mins. When i cools down, pour into a jug.
Add sugar and rose milk essence. Mix it well. Set aside.
To a mixer jar, add ice apples and ice cubes. Blend it roughly. Add prepared rose milk.
Blend it just once or twice for mixing. Pour into serving glass and serve immediately
THANDAI
Ingredients:
1 litre milk
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 tsp saffron
2 drops of rose essence
Method:
Take all the ingredients listed under ‘to soak and grind’ in a bowl. Add water to it. Set aside for 1 hour. Transfer to a mixer jar. Grind it to a fine paste. Set aside
Boil milk, simmer for 2 mins and add saffron to it. Let it simmer until the colour changes. It takes at least 7-10 mins. Add sugar to it. Give a quick mix.
Simmer for 3-5 mins then switch off. Keep aside for it to become warm. When it is warm, add the prepared paste. Whisk well so that no lumps are formed.
Set aside for at least an hour for all the flavours to steep in the saffron milk. After an hour or so drain using a metal strainer. Mix it well with a ladle. Add a few drops of rose essence to it and mix it well. Serve along with chopped nuts and saffron.
Recipes shared by Sharmilee Jayaprakash
