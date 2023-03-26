Summer slurp: Try these quick & easy recipes to beat the heat

Method:

Take all the ingredients listed under ‘to soak and grind’ in a bowl. Add water to it. Set aside for 1 hour. Transfer to a mixer jar. Grind it to a fine paste. Set aside

Boil milk, simmer for 2 mins and add saffron to it. Let it simmer until the colour changes. It takes at least 7-10 mins. Add sugar to it. Give a quick mix.

Simmer for 3-5 mins then switch off. Keep aside for it to become warm. When it is warm, add the prepared paste. Whisk well so that no lumps are formed.