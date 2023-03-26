Eat like Monk: Triad of protein-rich plant-based food for Indian plate

CHENNAI: Studies show that compared to meat-eating diets, vegan diets frequently have substantially lower ecological, water, and carbon footprints.
At a time when the world is seeing a dramatic change in eating habits, now is a fantastic moment to begin making the transition to a plant-based lifestyle for prosperity and the environment.
While you would believe that a plant-based diet severely restricts all the high-protein sources, there are still many types of protein that vegans can eat.
All the elements you require, including protein, may be obtained from a well-planned plant-based diet.
Almonds
Eating soaked almonds first thing in the morning is one of the oldest rituals followed in almost every Indian household.
Scientific studies suggest that the high content of protein in almonds is great for keeping you full due to its satiating properties and helps in your muscles repair after a workout.
They contain 15 key essential nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium, riboflavin, zinc, etc.
Lentils (Dals)
Lentils, popularly known as ‘Dals’ is a staple in most Indian homes. There are several types of dals or lentils that are used for cooking on a daily basis in our country and some of them are moong, masoor, urad, chana, arhar, soybean, and rajma. They are easy to prepare and can be paired with roti, rice, idli, dosa, etc. Since they all belong to the legume family, they are rich sources of protein and fiber and can provide the much-required nutrition.
Seitan
Another popular option for those going vegan is seitan, a vegan meat substitute made from vital wheat gluten. It is entirely free of any soy content. In fact, its look and texture are strikingly similar to that of actual meat! This is a great boon for meat lovers who have been wanting to convert to a plant-based diet. Seitan is high in protein and low in calories, which may even aid weight loss. It is however, made entirely of wheat gluten, therefore those with a sensitivity to gluten should remain wary of this option.
