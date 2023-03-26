Eat like Monk: Triad of protein-rich plant-based food for Indian plate

CHENNAI: Studies show that compared to meat-eating diets, vegan diets frequently have substantially lower ecological, water, and carbon footprints.

At a time when the world is seeing a dramatic change in eating habits, now is a fantastic moment to begin making the transition to a plant-based lifestyle for prosperity and the environment.

While you would believe that a plant-based diet severely restricts all the high-protein sources, there are still many types of protein that vegans can eat.

All the elements you require, including protein, may be obtained from a well-planned plant-based diet.