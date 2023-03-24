World TB Day: Delay in diagnosis a major challenge, say experts

CHENNAI: As the nation observes World Tuberculosis Day today and the Union Health Ministry aims at eradicating Tuberculosis by 2025, experts say that the delay in diagnosis of the disease still remains a major challenge.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs, but can also affect other parts of the body such as the brain, spine, and kidneys. It spreads from person to person through air when someone with TB coughs, sneezes, or talks. As many as 93,500 notified TB cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in 2022, while the prevalence stays at about 300 per one lakh population.

"One of the key challenges in the fight against TB is the emergence of drug-resistant strains of the bacteria. These strains are more difficult to treat and require longer and more expensive treatment regimens. Disease prevention always starts with an individual and many people with TB don’t even know they have it. Latent tuberculosis can lie dormant for years without a single symptom, hence it is very imperative to raise awareness of the diagnosis and treatment of TB to achieve the government's goal of completely eradicating TB by 2025," said S Suresh, Consultant & Interventional Pulmonologist, Gleneagles Global Health City.

He added that if someone is experiencing symptoms of TB that includes more than 2 weeks of cough, evening raise of temperature, loss of weight, loss of appetite, and blood in the sputum, it is important to seek medical attention immediately.

Spreading awareness about the disease can help those at high risk seek treatment and we should support and participate in public health campaigns to raise awareness about TB and promote prevention measures such as vaccination, early diagnosis, and proper treatment. The pandemic was a major set back for the patients with TB as the medical screening and examination dropped due to the same.

Dr V Ranjith, consultant pulmonologist at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital said that the testing has been increased and now the cases of Tuberculosis are almost equal to pre-Covid times. "It is because of long Covid-19, flu or common cold and cough that people tend to think they do not need to screen for TB. It is important that symptoms are recognised at an early stage and testing is done so that medications can be done within the right time and progression to drug-resistant TB can be avoided," he added.