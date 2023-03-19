Women above 30 must consider these health tests

Cervical Cancer evaluation via Pap smear test: As the incidence of cervical cancer in women is increasing rapidly, it has become all the more important for women above 30 to take significant measures about it. One of the vital tools that helps in evaluating cervical cancer in women is a Pap smear test, which detects abnormal cells in the cervix before they turn cancerous. The rule of the thumb says that women above 30 should undergo a Pap smear test minimum of once every 3 years. However, it may vary from individual to individual basis their risk factors.

The bottom line is that women shouldn't neglect the warning signs and adopt more preventive care in their lifestyle. With continuous monitoring and evaluation by specialized doctors, many critical illnesses can be detected early, treated and even prevented. Nowadays, it is very simple to book any type of diagnostic tests. All you need is a mobile phone and all the quality healthcare services are available right at your fingertips. One credible diagnostic service-providing App on your phone is enough to keep your health in check. Remember women, age can actually be just a number if you are taking up routine essential tests.