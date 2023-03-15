Tips to maintain good cervical health

Types of cervical screening includes

· Conventional Pap—In a conventional Pap smear, samples are smeared directly onto a microscope slide after collection.

· Liquid based cytology—The sample of (epithelial) cells is taken from the Transitional Zone, the squamo-columnar junction of the cervix, between the ecto and endocervix.

· Liquid-based cytology uses an arrow-shaped brush, rather than the conventional spatula. The cells taken are suspended in a bottle of preservative for transport to the laboratory, where using Pap stains it is analysed

PAP smear test- It is a cervical screening test which collects cells from the surface of the cervix and looks for any abnormalities. Pap smear can also detect the earlier stages of cervical cancer. A speculum is inserted into the vagina to visualize the cervix. Then a brush is inserted into the vagina to collect cells from the cervix, cells from inside the cervix(endocervix) and outside the cervix(ectocervix) is taken on the slides and checked under the microscope. Any abnormal PAP smear findings require Colposcopy with directed biopsy.

"Co-testing" combines cytology and HPV testing for high-risk types, but is still considered screening. The diagnosis ultimately requires tissue sampling.

There are few high-risk conditions which require more often screening which includes- women who are sexually active at a younger age (less than 16yrs old), women with multiple sexual partners, having one partner who is considered as high risk (HPV infected/STI), alcohol and smoking habits, weakened immunity power, low socioeconomic status, long term use of OCP’s