Heart healthy cooking methods to choose right now

NEW DELHI: A heart-healthy diet is likely to bring to mind images of food that's boiled and bland. On the contrary, a heart-healthy diet is one that is interesting, flavourful, and colourful as it should include an abundance of deep-coloured veggies and fruits, coarse grains like millets, legumes of all kinds (soy, nuts, and seeds), low-fat dairy, along with some portions of fish or poultry.

Among all the foods required to keep the heart healthy, the ones that are eaten in far less quantity than recommended are vegetables and fruit.

This is a matter of concern that has been highlighted in various reports like "What India Eats" by ICMR-NIN, 2020. A heart-friendly diet must include at least five servings per day of this food group.

Other than eating diverse ingredients, the cooking process also plays a role in terms of the taste, texture, colour, digestibility, absorption, and nutritive value of the dish.

"Preferred cooking methods such as stewing (cooking in a covered pan using a small quantity of liquid that is simmering) and steaming (surrounding the food with steam produced by boiling water) score well. Among the methods of frying - stir-frying or sauteing (tossing food in a small amount of fat in a frying pan) is acceptable and healthy," says Neelanjana Singh, a dietitian and wellness consultant.

"Even though each of the cooking methods has its set of advantages and limitations, it's useful to remember these overarching guidelines for ideal heart health," Neelanjana tells IANSlife: