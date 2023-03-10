Loud music common cause of noise-induced hearing loss

High sound levels are capable of permanently damaging the ear. Loud music has recently become the common cause of noise-induced hearing loss. Exposing ourselves to loud music through headphones, earpods can cause irreparable damage to some fraction of cochlear hair cells and nerve fibres

Damage to hair cells

The primary site of anatomic damage is at the level of the mechanosensory receptors of the auditory system’s end organ. Loud sound damages the outer hair cells and inner hair cells of the organ of Corti and supporting cell elements can also be directly affected. Depending on the physical attributes of the exposure stimulus-such as intensity, frequency, spectral content, duration or schedule-noise can cause damage to hair cells. If damage is so severe it overwhelms this self-repair mechanism.

Impact on lifestyle

Noise-induced hearing loss includes a history of long-term exposure to dangerous noise levels (>85dBA for 8h/day) and hearing loss initially involving higher frequencies from 3 to 8 kHZ. Males are more susceptible than females, not just because they are generally exposed to more noise but because the hormone estrogen is otoprotective. Noise-induced hearing loss can precipitate depression, social withdrawal, and cognitive decline.

Preventive measures

Hearing protection devices like earplugs, and earmuffs produce an attenuation that is highly frequency dependent. Numerous smartphone apps can be used to accurately track sound levels, especially when they are calibrated with a sound level meter. Over-the-ear headphones give you an extra little bit of distance from the noise source which is crucial in reducing hearing damage. Noise-cancelling headphones can also help.